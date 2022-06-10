Richard Lee Kyle, 81 of Baltimore, MD passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022 at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center. He was born February 18, 1941 in Webster Springs to the late Theodore and Virginia Bennett Kyle.

Richard retired from Bethlehem Steel after over 40 years of service as an electrician. He enjoyed deer hunting but most of all just coming back to spend time at the camp in Bergoo with his family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Edward Dale Kyle.

Richard is survived by his wife Loretta Coakley Kyle; sons, Donnie (Lisa) Kyle and Andy Kyle; grandchildren, Kevin, Josh, Matt, and Caleb; great-grandchildren, Rilee and Ryker; and several extended family and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral Services to celebrate Richard’s life will be held on Monday, June 13, 2022 at 12:00 noon at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Point Mountain Cemetery, Webster Springs.

Friends may join the family for visitation one hour prior to service time at the Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com.

Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Kyle family.

BRIDGEPORT, W. Va. (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.