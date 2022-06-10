Robert Lewis Roach Jr, 83, of Nettie, WV, passed away on June 9, 2022, surrounded by his loving family in the comfort of his home. He was born in Weston on September 20, 1938, a son of the late Robert Lewis, Sr. and Eva Goff Roach. On August 17, 1960, Robert married the love of his life, Carol Sue Brumley. Together they shared 60 wonderful years of marriage until her passing on October 26, 2020. Robert is survived by his two children: Robert Allen Roach and wife, Michelle, of Denver, CO, and Charles “Chuck” Roach and wife, Jennifer, of Nettie; five grandchildren: Christopher, Ashley, Emily, Matthew, and Tiffany Roach; and two great-grandchildren, Mazikeen Roach and Ezekiel Roach. Robert graduated from Weston High School in 1956 then went to school to become a butcher. He was employed with Weston State Hospital and later William R. Sharpe Jr. Hospital in Dietary. Robert attended Jordan Methodist Chapel in Canvas. Robert’s hobbies included working puzzles, working outside in his wood working shop and watching Car Shows. Robert’s request for cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private inurnment at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Jane Lew will be held at a later date. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Robert Lewis Roach. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

