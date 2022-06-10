Rollover crash on I-79 in Anmoore shuts down 1 lane

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One lane of I-79 southbound is closed following a rollover crash in Anmoore.

The crash was reported at approximately 11:45 Friday morning, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

Officials said one of the two vehicles involved rolled over in the accident.

One of the two lanes southbound is closed, according to West Virginia 511.

Officials said there have not been any injuries reported in the accident.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash in addition to the Anmoore and Nutter Fort Fire Departments.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

