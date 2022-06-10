Sheriff | 3 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Maryland facility; accused gunman from West Virginia

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD (WSAZ) - A man fatally shot three of his co-workers at a rural Maryland manufacturing facility Thursday before being injured in an exchange of gunfire with state troopers, authorities said.

Now, we know the 23-year-old accused of opening fire is from West Virginia, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office reports the suspect took off following the shooting and was tracked down by Maryland State Police in the area of Mapleville Road and Mount Aetna Road.

He was injured in a shootout with state troopers shortly after and is currently in custody at a hospital, officials report.

The accused gunman’s name is being withheld pending potential charges, the sheriff said.

The suspect used a semiautomatic handgun, which was recovered after the shootout. He is accused of using this weapon at the manufacturing facility and during the shootout with state police.

Three employees of Columbia Machine, Inc., in Smithsburg, were killed and a fourth was injured, Washington County sheriff’s officials said.

A Maryland state trooper who exchanged gunfire with the suspected shooter on a road near the attack suffered a minor injury.

Washington County Sheriff Douglas Mullendore identified the three killed as Mark Alan Frey, 50; Charles Edward Minnick Jr., 31; and Joshua Robert Wallace, 30.

A 42-year-old worker was injured, the sheriff said.

The motive for the shooting is still under investigation.

