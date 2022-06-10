What possible disaster declaration could mean for NCWV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Following major flooding across the state on May 6th, Governor Jim Justice has asked president Joe Biden to issue a disaster declaration.

If the request is granted, money won’t just be available for the three counties that were in a state of emergency that day, all 55 counties in the state will be eligible.

This could help counties in our area such as Upshur, Lewis, Doddridge and Randolph Counties.

Upshur and Randolph Counties were hit especially hard by the storms.

The city of Buckhannon had to deal with their river cresting thanks to the rain.

Many streets were closed due to this.

Randolph County also dealt with major flooding, downed trees and, downed power lines.

Governor Justice’s request for a disaster declaration could help these counties in the future.

If the request is granted, every county in the state can submit applications for hazard mitigation funding.

According to FEMA this funding would help reduce the vulnerability to disasters and break the cycle of disaster damage and re-construction through long term solutions.

Governor Justice said it’s time to help the people affected.

“We finally reached the threshold to where we were at the point we could qualify for FEMA. We sent it up when we hit that threshold. We are very hopeful when it will be approved and if it’s approved it will help, substantially, to those folks that were hurt really bad.”

5 News reached out to local officials to talk about specifics and if they plan to apply but none got back to us.

A timeline is not known at this time of when a decision could be made by the president.

