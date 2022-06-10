Advertisement

WVSLA girls and boys lacrosse all-state rosters released

Representation from all NCWV programs
Fairmont Senior girls lacrosse
Fairmont Senior girls lacrosse(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVSLA released all-state rosters for girls lacrosse and boys Division I and II lacrosse programs after the conclusion of the 2022 season.

First teams are listed below, with links to the full rosters at the bottom of the page.

First Team (Girls)

Chloe Travelstead, Fairmont Senior (attack)

Miranda Greene, Buckhannon-Upshur (attack)

Morgan Ryan, University (attack)

Morgan Rogers, Fairmont Senior (attack)

Kelsie Kyle, University (attack)

Aubrey Harrison, Fairmont Senior (midfield)

Rebecca Chmiel, University (midfield)

Madison Jones, Fairmont Senior (midfield)

Hannah Walton, Buckhannon-Upshur (midfield)

Makayla Chipps, Morgantown (midfield)

Alexis Stewart, University (defense)

Elizabeth Amos, Fairmont Senior (defense)

Gaidian Adams, Buckhannon-Upshur (defense)

Rebecca Cox, Fairmont Senior (defense)

Sidney Apanowicz, Fairmont Senior (goalie)

Madison Wagoner, University (goalie)

Full rosters can be found here.

First Team (Boys Division I)

Preston Harman, Morgantown (attack)

Grant Oxley, University (defensive midfield, face off specialist)

Jace Dalton, Fairmont Senior (defense)

Cole Herald, Morgantown (defense)

Jay Anderson, Morgantown (defense)

First Team (Boys Division II)

Luke Bohnsack, Buckhannon-Upshur (midfield)

Full rosters can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

