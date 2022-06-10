WVSLA girls and boys lacrosse all-state rosters released

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVSLA released all-state rosters for girls lacrosse and boys Division I and II lacrosse programs after the conclusion of the 2022 season.

First teams are listed below, with links to the full rosters at the bottom of the page.

First Team (Girls)

Chloe Travelstead, Fairmont Senior (attack)

Miranda Greene, Buckhannon-Upshur (attack)

Morgan Ryan, University (attack)

Morgan Rogers, Fairmont Senior (attack)

Kelsie Kyle, University (attack)

Aubrey Harrison, Fairmont Senior (midfield)

Rebecca Chmiel, University (midfield)

Madison Jones, Fairmont Senior (midfield)

Hannah Walton, Buckhannon-Upshur (midfield)

Makayla Chipps, Morgantown (midfield)

Alexis Stewart, University (defense)

Elizabeth Amos, Fairmont Senior (defense)

Gaidian Adams, Buckhannon-Upshur (defense)

Rebecca Cox, Fairmont Senior (defense)

Sidney Apanowicz, Fairmont Senior (goalie)

Madison Wagoner, University (goalie)

Full rosters can be found here.

First Team (Boys Division I)

Preston Harman, Morgantown (attack)

Grant Oxley, University (defensive midfield, face off specialist)

Jace Dalton, Fairmont Senior (defense)

Cole Herald, Morgantown (defense)

Jay Anderson, Morgantown (defense)

First Team (Boys Division II)

Luke Bohnsack, Buckhannon-Upshur (midfield)

Full rosters can be found here.

