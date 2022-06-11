5K in honor of law enforcement takes place in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The 12th annual Derek Hotsinpiller Fallen Stars 5K took place Saturday morning.

Derek Hotsinpiller who lost his life in the line of duty in 2011, has an annual 5K named after him in support of law enforcement.

The 5K takes place in Bridgeport at the city park. The unique thing about the race is you can run it in person or virtually.

The 5K had a person from all 50 states participating and even participants from different countries.

“This is such a huge community event. Everyone has come out from all over. We got booths set up everywhere. We have a local K9 organization that has donated to K9 bulletproof vests in honor of Derek. We’ve got ‘Revitalized Health Spa’ which is here doing post-hydration ivy therapy,” said Sponsorship Coordinator, Hannah Francis.

The race isn’t just for Derek Hotsinpiller. It’s for all of law enforcement.

“We do this to show our support for them, their families, and everything that they have sacrificed along the way day in and day out. Especially with everything going on in our country we feel it’s so important to show them that we are behind them 100 percent in all things that we do,” said Francis.

The event is one of the largest events in the community with about 1,000 participants. The event has no plans of slowing down soon.

“So this year we really wanted to make it a family-friendly event. So we got two food trucks, the “Sip Station,” they do snowcones and coffee drinks. We got the “Lunchbox Food Truck,” which will be for some snacks after the race. We have face painting for the kids. Plus all the other vendors that have set up,” said Francis

Francis says she would like to thank all the sponsors for making the race happen.

