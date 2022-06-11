Kayla Smith’s Saturday Evening Forecast | June 11, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Saturday! Today began with lingering light rain showers, then throughout the day, clouds decreased, and it turned out to be a very nice day. However, tonight clouds will return, and we’re likely to see very scattered rain showers overnight and throughout the day tomorrow. Most of the day will be dry and mostly cloudy with highs in the low 80s, but the chance for a scattered shower here or there is present for our entire area. By the afternoon tomorrow, some of those showers could develop into some thunderstorms, but nothing is expected to be too severe. We’ll briefly clear overnight Sunday, but by Monday morning a few more scattered showers run through West Virginia. Monday afternoon will clear out, so we’ll get some sunshine. But it’s at this point that temperatures will start their rise to well above average; Monday, mid to upper 80s... Tuesday, most of the lowlands surpassing 90 degrees... Wednesday, almost all of NCWV within the 90-degree range, some close to 100... Thursday, looking similar to Tuesday. Heat indices on these days are likely to surpass 100 degrees, which could warrant heat advisories as we draw nearer. It would be best to avoid strenuous activities outdoors during peak heating hours (10am-6pm) on these days. This heat will be coupled with a fairly unstable atmosphere, bringing multiple chances of scattered thunderstorms through Friday. The storms with the most severe potential for our area are looking to be overnight Monday into Tuesday morning, so we’ll be watching that very carefully.

Tonight: Increasing clouds; few scattered showers. Low: 61

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy; few scattered showers, possibly becoming thunderstorms in the afternoon. High: 82

Monday: AM scattered showers leading to PM sun. High: 88

Tuesday: AM thunderstorms. High: 91

