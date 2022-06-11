North girls, South boys grab wins in 2022 All-Star games
North Bears win with buzzer-beating three, South Cardinals boys by four
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The 2022 North-South All-Star basketball games did not disappoint.
The North Bears girls got the win at the buzzer, a three-pointer from Frankfort’s Halley Smith sealed the deal.
The South Cardinals boys edged out North with a four-point 126-122 win.
Rosters for the North teams are below.
North Bears (Girls)
Skyler Bosley
Halley Smith
Malaysia Morgan
Josie Montgomery
Alivia Ammons
Emma Taylor
Carrah Ferguson
Katlyn Carson
Coaches - Ryan Young, Jason White
North Bears (Boys)
Alec Poland
Ashton Mooney
Ryan Reasback
Jaidyn West
Grant Barnhart
Curtis Litton
Rye Gadd
Caleb Strode
Jordan Holmes
Ryan Maier
Trevor Williamson
Coaches - Jarrod West, Mark Barnhart
