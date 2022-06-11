North girls, South boys grab wins in 2022 All-Star games

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The 2022 North-South All-Star basketball games did not disappoint.

The North Bears girls got the win at the buzzer, a three-pointer from Frankfort’s Halley Smith sealed the deal.

The South Cardinals boys edged out North with a four-point 126-122 win.

Rosters for the North teams are below.

North Bears (Girls)

Skyler Bosley

Halley Smith

Malaysia Morgan

Josie Montgomery

Alivia Ammons

Emma Taylor

Carrah Ferguson

Katlyn Carson

Coaches - Ryan Young, Jason White

North Bears (Boys)

Alec Poland

Ashton Mooney

Ryan Reasback

Jaidyn West

Grant Barnhart

Curtis Litton

Rye Gadd

Caleb Strode

Jordan Holmes

Ryan Maier

Trevor Williamson

Coaches - Jarrod West, Mark Barnhart

