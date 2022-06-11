Advertisement

Pet Expo in Harrison County

The 1st annual Harrison County Pet Expo took place Saturday.
The 1st annual Harrison County Pet Expo took place Saturday.
By WDTV News Staff and Chris Farha
Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The 1st annual Harrison County Pet Expo took place Saturday.

Vendors from all over set up at the Harrison County Parks and Rec center. You could adopt, buy toys for your pets, or have a training session with your dog.

The Harrison County Human Society was also there to talk about pets in their facility.

Pawsitively Delish owner, Christina Murphy says this event is important to the community.

“It’s a wonderful event where we are going to be raising a lot of money. We have raffles and 50/50. I just think it’s great to come out and support the humane society because they do so much for the animals here locally,” said Murphy

Murphy says she hopes the event will continue to grow.

