Chenoweth Ford holds 2nd annual car show

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Chenoweth ford in Clarksburg held its 2nd annual car show Sunday.

All types of cars filled the parking lot. It was a great place to socialize, play cornhole and eat. The top place car owners received trophies for their cars.

Financial Manager Joseph Vaughn says it’s a great opportunity for people with common interests to get together.

“It’s important to do stuff like this because it’s a good opportunity for people with common interests to come and hang out with like-minded people is why I like it. Good ole fashion people like cars,” said Vaughn.

Vaughn says they plan to have more car shows in the future.

