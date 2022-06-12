Advertisement

Harrison County residents without landline services

Harrison County residents without landline services
Harrison County residents without landline services(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Thousands of Harrison County Frontier customers are without phone service.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office made a post on Sunday alerting residents to the problem with landlines.

As of 2:45pm Sunday, roughly 2,800 customers were without landline services.

If you have an emergency the sheriff’s office asks you to call 911 via cell phone.

We will update you when the problems get resolved

