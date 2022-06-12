Kayla Smith’s Sunday Evening Forecast | June 12, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today is the first day of a long stretch of above-average temperatures for NCWV. Highs ranged from the mid-80s in the west to the mid-70s in the east. We’ve also seen a few scattered showers throughout the day, some of which had a little bit of thunderstorm activity embedded into them. This chance of scattered showers continues through tomorrow morning, but the afternoon is looking dry, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Monday night, we start to see more intense thunderstorms heading our way. They will likely come in two waves; one system before midnight, and another around sunrise on Tuesday morning. Models still disagree on how intense these storms will be, but right now our area is looking to get hit with a good amount of heavy rain, gusty winds, and potentially large hail. Almost all of our counties are under a Slight Risk for severe weather, which is sort of like being at level 2 for severe weather, where 5 is the most severe (that highest level is very rare). We’ll be watching these storms very closely. By Tuesday afternoon, we’ll mostly be left with clouds and maybe a few light, lingering showers in the east. High temperatures at this point will start to reach the low 90s in the lowlands. Wednesday will be the driest day of the week, but also the hottest day of the week, as well as the hottest day for 2022 thus far. Almost all of our towns are forecasted to be in the mid to upper 90s, with some towns to our southwest having the potential to hit 100 degrees. Thursday’s temperatures will be similar to Tuesday’s, and increased instability in the atmosphere may warrant a few scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Tuesday through Thursday are likely to see heat indices above 100 degrees; in West Virginia, that qualifies for a Heat Advisory, so we may see those advisories going out tomorrow. In heat like this, it’s important to monitor yourself as well as your family and neighbors. Sensitive groups are most at risk for heat strokes, which can become deadly in minutes. Avoid strenuous outdoor activities on these days from 10am-6pm. The safest place to be on days this hot is in an air-conditioned building. Friday’s temperatures will likely stay just below 90 degrees, and a final push of thunderstorms from a cold front will cool us back to seasonable low 80s for the weekend.

Tonight: Scattered showers; otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low: 65

Tomorrow: AM showers leading to a partly cloudy afternoon. High: 88

Tuesday: AM thunderstorms, potentially severe. High: 91

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and hot. High: 96

