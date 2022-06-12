Advertisement

MCL 342 holds annual picnic

The Marine Corps League Detachment 342 held their annual picnic at East Marion Park.
(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Marine Corps League Detachment 342 held their annual picnic at East Marion Park.

All the Marines and their families enjoyed burgers, hot dogs, and festivities. The MCL 342 says they try to do the picnic yearly.

Some of the Marines at the picnic served in Vietnam and the Gulf War Era. Commandant Al Reitz says the picnic is a great opportunity for marines to get together.

“It gets Marines and their spouses, families together for some fellowship. It’s just a gathering of Marines,” said Reitz

The MCL 342 is based out of Morgantown and says they plan to have more events throughout the year.

