4-H Camps return in person after 2 years

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - 4-H camps in Monongalia County return in person after 2 years.

It’s been 2 years since Monongalia County has held a 4-H camp because of COVID-19.

108 campers arrived Monday morning and are set to be there till Thursday evening.

WVU and Monongalia County extension agent Becca Clark says everyone is excited to be back after the 2-year hiatus.

“Are youth from around the county and from other areas joined together to learn new skills through their classes, make new friends, and just have a great time. Learn some life skills like independence. How to take care of themselves and be a good team player, and just things like that,” said Clark.

For campers, 4-H camp is their vacation. They are shut off from the outside world with no electronics, according to Clark.

There are many new faces to the 4-H camp this year with only 15 returning from previous years.

“We have a lot of first-year campers just because of how it worked out with COVID. It’s nice to be able to welcome them and teach them about 4-H camp and we can continue for them to keep coming and enjoy themselves,” said Clark.

Campers get the chance to sing songs and make arts and crafts along with many games.

One camper tells us what she is most looking forward to this year at camp.

“I’m mostly looking forward to my two classes. I really like my one-class ‘snack attack’ where I get to bake a whole bunch of stuff. It’s really fun and I’m also looking forward to the sports and swimming. I wanted to come to camp because I really like to do activities with friends and I love being outside. I love nature and I love to do a bunch of activities with my friends,” said camper, Korinne.

Clark says a 4-H camp is a great way for kids to learn life skills.

