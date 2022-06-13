Country Roads Trust and Diversified Energy host WVU Youth Camps

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Country Roads Trust, the leader in Name, Image and Likeness for WVU student athletes, partnered with Diversified Energy to put on two free football camps at Mylan Park.

The morning session featured WVU quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends. It was the first event of its kind for Country Roads Trust, but the door has only been propped open as it looks to continue these types of camps with other WVU teams in different sports, with the community and athlete connection at the forefront.

“I can only imagine how these young guys feel being out here with the folks that they look up to and being able to make it out to Mountaineer Field next season and actually seeing these guys playing and get to say, ‘yeah I spent the day with them,’” Greg Hoyer said.

“Being in college almost three years now, whenever you do three or four of these a year ago a kid will come back, he’ll be 12 or 13 years old the next time you see him, and he’ll bring up a memory that maybe you forget but he doesn’t forget,” quarterback Garrett Greene said. “It really just puts everything into perspective that we really mean a lot to these kids and they mean a whole lot to us.”

The afternoon session was taught by the linemen, linebackers and defensive backs, featuring two of North Central West Virginia’s own.

“I just saw a love for football, even if it was just playing catch or whatever, they always love football. That’s what I saw in myself too,” offensive lineman Zach Frazier said. “It’s good to get away from the stadium and come here. It’s refreshing to see all these kids. Really helps me more than them probably.”

A Fairmont Senior legend and now a West Virginia mainstay entering his fifth year with the program, defensive lineman Dante Stills hopes the kids in the area can learn from his team and be motivated by what they see.

“I loved it and I loved doing it. Especially because they know you and they know your face, stuff like that. They’re like ‘hey Dante, Dante!” I loved it, I loved it,” Stills said. “One kid that also stutters, his mom came up to me and said I was one of the biggest inspirations to the son that also stutters. That felt cool to me because that’s all I care about, just helping people and making people smile.”

