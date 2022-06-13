Advertisement

COVID-19 W.Va. | Total deaths surpass 7,000

WV Coronavirus
WV Coronavirus(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia DHHR reports there have officially been more than 7,000 deaths in the state attributed to COVID-19.

As of Monday, there are 1,989 active cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia and a total of 7,001 deaths from COVID-19.

The DHHR also reports the National Center for Health Statistics will be unable to certify deaths from June 6-20 due to a system update affecting all 50 states.

The Bureau for Public Health’s Office of Epidemiology and Prevention Services will continue to certify and report deaths using the death reconciliation process. However, there may be a decrease in deaths reported during this time period.

All counties in West Virginia remain either green or yellow on the DHHR County Alert Map.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (15), Berkeley (144), Boone (40), Braxton (20), Brooke (29), Cabell (100), Calhoun (4), Clay (6), Doddridge (5), Fayette (49), Gilmer (11), Grant (11), Greenbrier (41), Hampshire (25), Hancock (37), Hardy (12), Harrison (104), Jackson (7), Jefferson (67), Kanawha (184), Lewis (16), Lincoln (12), Logan (52), Marion (83), Marshall (17), Mason (35), McDowell (18), Mercer (101), Mineral (28), Mingo (13), Monongalia (145), Monroe (22), Morgan (10), Nicholas (33), Ohio (37), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Pocahontas (2), Preston (23), Putnam (54), Raleigh (101), Randolph (20), Ritchie (8), Roane (20), Summers (7), Taylor (34), Tucker (2), Tyler (7), Upshur (26), Wayne (28), Webster (6), Wetzel (21), Wirt (1), Wood (70), Wyoming (24). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

