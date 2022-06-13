Department of Highways may not be funding traffic study for Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Clarksburg is still planning their two-way traffic study, but it may cost more than initially anticipated.

As it stands right now, the city has submitted a request for proposal, meaning they’re looking for businesses to conduct the study that will best suit the city’s needs.

But according to Clarksburg’s Director for Economic Development John Whitmore, it appears the West Virginia Department of Highways may not be covering as much of the study if it all. However, he says the project may see help further down the line.

“Never say never because if it makes sense and all of the boxes check, I imagine the DOH would be on board in a heartbeat,” Whitmore said. “It’s just that as it is right now. We’re in the wait and see mode to see if we can even proceed.”

Whitmore says it all depends on the bids they see for the study which may cost around $100,000 or more.

From there, a meeting with the City Council at the beginning of July will decide the project’s future.

