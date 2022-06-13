Advertisement

Doddridge County man accused of sexually abusing, assaulting girl

John Howell
John Howell(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Center Point man faces a dozen charges after officers said he sexually abused and sexually assaulted a minor.

Officers received a call Sunday evening about a possible sexual assault or sexual abuse complaint, according to a criminal complaint.

At the scene, the report says officers spoke to a minor who said John Howell, 51, of Center Point, sexually assaulted her.

Officers spoke with Howell who allegedly told officers he sexually assaulted the minor “at least six times” in the “past three years.”

Howell has been charged with six counts of sexual abuse and six counts of sexual assault. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison County residents without landline services
Harrison County residents without landline services
Hepzibah Water Rescue
Person who died in West Fork River identified
A 3-year-old girl is recovering after receiving two copperhead bites.
3-year-old bitten twice by copperhead while walking home with family
Michael Lynch
Philippi man accused of ‘sprinting away’ from officers
An aerial view is shown of the scene of a shooting in Smithsburg, Maryland, on Thursday. (WJLA)
Maryland shooting suspect charged, name released

Latest News

WV Coronavirus
COVID-19 W.Va. | Total deaths surpass 7,000
Kevin Malcomb
Tioga man threatens to shoot up hospital, police say
Lost Creek fire
Fire Marshal investigating Lost Creek structure fire
West Virginia launches statewide waterfall trail