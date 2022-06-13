Doddridge County man accused of sexually abusing, assaulting girl

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Center Point man faces a dozen charges after officers said he sexually abused and sexually assaulted a minor.

Officers received a call Sunday evening about a possible sexual assault or sexual abuse complaint, according to a criminal complaint.

At the scene, the report says officers spoke to a minor who said John Howell, 51, of Center Point, sexually assaulted her.

Officers spoke with Howell who allegedly told officers he sexually assaulted the minor “at least six times” in the “past three years.”

Howell has been charged with six counts of sexual abuse and six counts of sexual assault. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

