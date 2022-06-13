Donald Ward Taylor, 88, of Weston went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 2, 2022, after an extended illness. Don was born in Lorentz, WV on November 20, 1933, the son of the late J.B. and Claricey Taylor. In addition to his parents, his brother, Richard Taylor, proceeded him in death. On September 26, 1959, Don married Mary Christine Portas. They were married 62 years before her recent passing in February of this year. He is survived by his daughter, Christine “Chris” Sustakoski and husband, Ron of Roanoke, VA; son, Donald “Wayne” Taylor and wife, Jan of Maiden, NC; two granddaughters: Tiarra Nixon and husband, Justin of Clarksburg and Kayla Sustakoski and companion, Matt Gissy; two great-grandchildren: Teagan Nixon and Gavin Jenkins; one nephew, Phil Taylor; one niece, Linda Heckert; one great-nephew, Chad Taylor and wife, Sarah; two great-nieces: Tiffany Taylor and Haley Watson and husband, Stephen; one great-great nephew, Colton Taylor; and two great-great nieces: Reagan Taylor and Kinley Watson. Don was blessed to have very special care givers the last few months of his life, Sherri Sellers and her husband, Charlie, will forever be family to Chris and Wayne. Don graduated from Weston High School in 1951 and worked on the family farm. He was drafted into the Army in 1956 where he served most of his tour of duty at Ft. Story, VA. He was owner and operator of a gas station in Clarksburg then went on to drive bus for the City of Clarksburg before becoming a Press Operator at Moore Business Forms in Buckhannon. He retired from Moore after 29 years. Don will be remembered by his family as a loving husband and father who always made time for his children’s activities and sporting events. He enjoyed going camping, four wheeling, hunting, fishing, playing cards and he could build or fix anything on the farm. Don never met a stranger. He could strike up a conversation with anyone. Donald’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Graveside Service will be held at Lorentz Cemetery, 3496 Old Weston Road, Buckhannon, Thursday, June 16th, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Rodney Heckert officiating. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, appreciate the service of Donald Ward Taylor and it has been our honor and privilege to serve his family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

