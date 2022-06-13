Fairmont woman charged after child in her care shows up at neighbor’s door

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont woman has been charged after officers said a child in her care crossed a busy road and showed up to a neighbor’s door unsupervised.

Officers responded to a call Saturday evening that said a 5-year-old child showed up to a person’s door in their underwear, according to a criminal complaint.

Court documents say the child was in sole custody of Pamela Price, 59, of Fairmont, when the incident took place.

Officers said the child opened the front door of Price’s home, left the home and crossed a busy street to a neighbor’s home several houses away.

The front door to Price’s home was open, according to officers, which opened to the living room where Price was at.

Price was allegedly “not aware that (the door) was open or that the child was gone.”

While speaking to Price, officers could smell the odor of alcohol on her breath. Officers also said she was slurring her words, unsteady on her feet and was bumping into objects.

According to officers, Price had an empty bottle of vodka and another 3/4 full 1.5 gallon bottle of vodka. She took a preliminary breath test sample, and her BAC registered at 0.177%.

Because of her level of intoxication, officers said she created a neglectful environment where the child was able to leave the home for an extended period of time without being noticed.

Price has been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury. She is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

