Fire Marshal investigating Lost Creek structure fire
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LOST CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials investigating a Saturday morning structure fire in Lost Creek.
Authorities were alerted of a structure fire on Good Hope Pike on Saturday at approximately 5 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the Nutter Fort Volunteer Fire Department.
Fire crews arrived on scene to the structure fully engulfed in flames.
Officials who spoke with neighbors reportedly said they heard a boom and saw a vehicle driving away from the fire.
Crews were on scene battling the fire for over two hours, leaving the scene shortly after 7 a.m., officials said.
The fire remains under investigation.
