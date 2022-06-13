Fire Marshal investigating Lost Creek structure fire

LOST CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials investigating a Saturday morning structure fire in Lost Creek.

Authorities were alerted of a structure fire on Good Hope Pike on Saturday at approximately 5 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the Nutter Fort Volunteer Fire Department.

Fire crews arrived on scene to the structure fully engulfed in flames.

Officials who spoke with neighbors reportedly said they heard a boom and saw a vehicle driving away from the fire.

Crews were on scene battling the fire for over two hours, leaving the scene shortly after 7 a.m., officials said.

The fire remains under investigation.

Good Hope Pike structure fire (Facebook: Nutter Fort Volunteer Fire Department)

