Fire Marshal investigating Lost Creek structure fire

Good Hope Pike structure fire
Good Hope Pike structure fire(Facebook: Nutter Fort Volunteer Fire Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LOST CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials investigating a Saturday morning structure fire in Lost Creek.

Authorities were alerted of a structure fire on Good Hope Pike on Saturday at approximately 5 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the Nutter Fort Volunteer Fire Department.

Fire crews arrived on scene to the structure fully engulfed in flames.

Officials who spoke with neighbors reportedly said they heard a boom and saw a vehicle driving away from the fire.

Crews were on scene battling the fire for over two hours, leaving the scene shortly after 7 a.m., officials said.

The fire remains under investigation.

