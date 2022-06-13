FSU College of Nursing to host free nursing academy for local high schoolers

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University’s College of Nursing will host a free nursing academy for local high school students interested in pursuing careers as professional nurses.

The academy will take place June 27 – 29 from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. on Fairmont State’s campus in the Education Building.

Students eligible to participate include 10th – 12th graders residing in Harrison, Marion or Monongalia Counties.

“The mission of the nursing academy is to inspire students to pursue a professional career in nursing by exposing students to experiences and opportunities that nursing has to offer, and to help establish an education path that will lead to a professional career in nursing,” said Fairmont State University College of Nursing Dean, Laura Clayton.

Curriculum for the three-day academy will include:

First aid

CPR

Stop the Bleed Certification

Infection control and vital signs skills performance

Nursing school preparation

A panel discussion

A local hospital tour

Nursing academy students will also participate in various simulation experiences in areas including birth, pediatrics, geriatrics and telehealth.

The nursing academy is funded through a grant from the West Virginia Center for Nursing.

Click here for more information or to register for the academy.

