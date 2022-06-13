Advertisement

FSU College of Nursing to host free nursing academy for local high schoolers

Students eligible to participate include 10th – 12th graders residing in Harrison, Marion or...
Students eligible to participate include 10th – 12th graders residing in Harrison, Marion or Monongalia Counties.(Fairmont State University)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University’s College of Nursing will host a free nursing academy for local high school students interested in pursuing careers as professional nurses.

The academy will take place June 27 – 29 from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. on Fairmont State’s campus in the Education Building.

Students eligible to participate include 10th – 12th graders residing in Harrison, Marion or Monongalia Counties.

“The mission of the nursing academy is to inspire students to pursue a professional career in nursing by exposing students to experiences and opportunities that nursing has to offer, and to help establish an education path that will lead to a professional career in nursing,” said Fairmont State University College of Nursing Dean, Laura Clayton.

Curriculum for the three-day academy will include:

  • First aid
  • CPR
  • Stop the Bleed Certification
  • Infection control and vital signs skills performance
  • Nursing school preparation
  • A panel discussion
  • A local hospital tour

Nursing academy students will also participate in various simulation experiences in areas including birth, pediatrics, geriatrics and telehealth.

The nursing academy is funded through a grant from the West Virginia Center for Nursing.

Click here for more information or to register for the academy.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison County residents without landline services
Harrison County residents without landline services
Hepzibah Water Rescue
Person who died in West Fork River identified
A 3-year-old girl is recovering after receiving two copperhead bites.
3-year-old bitten twice by copperhead while walking home with family
Michael Lynch
Philippi man accused of ‘sprinting away’ from officers
An aerial view is shown of the scene of a shooting in Smithsburg, Maryland, on Thursday. (WJLA)
Maryland shooting suspect charged, name released

Latest News

Justice declares Juneteenth a State holiday in W.Va.
Drug addiction: Jessika's story
Drug addiction: Jessika's story
Together with Veterans looks for community input
Together with Veterans looks for community input
Fairmont State names interim president
Fairmont State names interim president