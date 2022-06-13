Heart Health: Pediatric Cardiac Care

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WDTV has teamed with the American Heart Association for Heart Health stories leading up to this Saturday’s Morgantown Heart Walk. Today, we learn about advances in pediatric cardiac care at WVU Medicine.

Approximately 1 percent of babies are delivered with a cardiac problem or congenital heart defects.

Dr. Jai Udassi is Chief of Pediatric Cardiology at WVU Medicine Children’s. He says expert care is available right here in the Mountain State.

“We do surgeries from day one of life nowadays and new techniques are coming up,” Dr. Udassi said. “We have a comprehensive team here to be able to do all kind of surgeries in the pediatric cardiac world, except the pediatric cardiac transplants, which hopefully we we will build on the next couple of years.”

Udassi says the scope and success of the program is growing.

“We’ve probably done 130 or 140 surgeries in the last year,” Dr. Udassi said. “A medium-sized program does up to 200 to 250. We are striving for that. Our outcomes, I would say, if not better, but definitely same as the national standard.”

Udassi believes team collaboration is important to patient care.

“A team can function under one umbrella with all the experts talking to each other. We have a program now where we have as a group almost 15-20 experts sitting 7am-4pm everyday, including weekends, to discuss ongoing care of the patients who are in the hospital, one by one, from one-day old to an eighty-year-old,” Dr. Udassi said. “So that’s the plan and program we’re trying to create.”

Dr. Udassi says the future is bright for pediatric cardiac care at WVU.

Again, it’s all about people. I believe people make the program. Not the buildings, not the equipment,” Dr. Udassi said. “I think the team is building to the level where we are revamping the program to a hopefully national level that we can attract people within West Virginia and beyond so we can expand the program and provide care and timely care.”

The Morgantown Heart Walk is this Saturday, June 18 at the Acquatic and Track Center at Mylan Park. Kevin Corriveau will emcee the event.

