Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | June 13, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A strong low-pressure system out west, and an upper-level ridge, will lift plenty of warm air and moisture into our area, resulting in hot temperatures and a chance for storms throughout the day. As a result, this afternoon, skies will be partly sunny, with light winds from the west. Temperatures will reach the mid-to-upper-80s, with heat indices in the upper-80s to low-90s. So it will feel hot outside. Make sure to stay hydrated and cool, and limit outdoor exposure to this morning or evening. Barring a few pop-up showers, we should stay dry. Overall, it’s a hot, but calm, afternoon. Our area stays dry until after midnight, when a complex system of showers, and even a few thunderstorms pushes into our area. There is a lot of uncertainty regarding the timing and strength of these storms, but some of them could produce heavy rain, damaging winds, and even hail. So the Storm Prediction Center has NCWV under a Slight Risk, i.e. scattered severe storms are possible. We’ll likely see about half an inch to an inch of rain in some areas tonight and tomorrow morning. Make sure to have a severe weather plan in place, such as having a safe place to go to, and at the least, if you’re out, give yourself time on the roads. Besides that, skies will be mostly cloudy, with light winds and temperatures in the upper-60s. Overall, it’s a warm, possibly stormy night. Tomorrow, a few pop-up showers and storms might take place in the late-morning or early-afternoon. Barring that, however, skies will be partly cloudy. Winds will be light and come from the west, and temperatures reach the upper-80s, feeling like the low-90s to mid-90s at least. Overall, it’s a hot day, with a few isolated showers.

The upper-level ridge remains strong on Wednesday, allowing temperatures to reach the mid-90s in some areas. Not only would this make Wednesday the warmest day so far in 2022, but heat indices could be in the triple-digits. This could mean heat advisories, so we are watching for that. But make sure to take precautions against the heat. Temperatures then drop back into the upper-80s on Thursday, as a cold front moves in and brings isolated showers and thunderstorms. Friday will be slightly cooler still, with highs in the mid-80s. Over the weekend, a high-pressure system will keep skies clear and keep temperatures in the low-80s. In short, the first half of this week will be hot, with potential for storms.

Today: Skies will be partly cloudy, with an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Most of that is in the evening hours. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the upper-80s. Heat indices will be in the low-90s at least. Overall, it’s a hot, partly sunny afternoon. Make sure to take precautions against the heat, such as staying hydrated and taking breaks in the shade or in cool areas. High: 89.

Tonight: Skies will be cloudy, with a few showers and even thunderstorms making their way into our area. Some could produce downpours, gusty winds and even hail, but there is uncertainty as to the timing, so we are watching carefully. Winds will come from the south-southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the upper-60s. Overall, tonight will be warm, with a chance of rain. Low: 69.

Tuesday: A few showers and thunderstorms make their way into our area in the morning. By the afternoon, skies will be partly sunny, with light west-southwest winds of 5-10 mph. This causes temperatures to rise into the low-90s, with heat indices in the triple-digits in some areas, so it’s going to be hot if you’re heading outside. So once again, make sure to protect yourself against the heat. High: 92.

Wednesday: Skies will be partly sunny, with only an isolated shower or thunderstorm. For the most part, however, we should stay dry. Winds will be light, and temperatures will rise into the mid-90s, with heat indices in the triple-digits possible. So we are watching carefully, but once again, make sure to take precautions against the heat. High: 95.

