Justice declares Juneteenth a State holiday in W.Va.
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation officially declaring Juneteenth 2022 as a State holiday in West Virginia.
Juneteenth, which is recognized on June 19 each year, celebrates the ending of slavery in the United States.
This year, June 19 falls on a Sunday.
With the subsequent Monday already a State holiday for West Virginia Day, the Juneteenth State holiday this year will be observed on Friday, June 17, 2022, as a full-day holiday for all public employees of the State.
Click here to view the proclamation.
