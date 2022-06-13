Advertisement

Justice declares Juneteenth a State holiday in W.Va.

(Gov. Justice Office)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation officially declaring Juneteenth 2022 as a State holiday in West Virginia.

Juneteenth, which is recognized on June 19 each year, celebrates the ending of slavery in the United States.

This year, June 19 falls on a Sunday.

With the subsequent Monday already a State holiday for West Virginia Day, the Juneteenth State holiday this year will be observed on Friday, June 17, 2022, as a full-day holiday for all public employees of the State.

Click here to view the proclamation.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison County residents without landline services
Harrison County residents without landline services
Hepzibah Water Rescue
Person who died in West Fork River identified
A 3-year-old girl is recovering after receiving two copperhead bites.
3-year-old bitten twice by copperhead while walking home with family
Michael Lynch
Philippi man accused of ‘sprinting away’ from officers
An aerial view is shown of the scene of a shooting in Smithsburg, Maryland, on Thursday. (WJLA)
Maryland shooting suspect charged, name released

Latest News

Students eligible to participate include 10th – 12th graders residing in Harrison, Marion or...
FSU College of Nursing to host free nursing academy for local high schoolers
Drug addiction: Jessika's story
Drug addiction: Jessika's story
Together with Veterans looks for community input
Together with Veterans looks for community input
Fairmont State names interim president
Fairmont State names interim president