Justice declares Juneteenth a State holiday in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation officially declaring Juneteenth 2022 as a State holiday in West Virginia.

Juneteenth, which is recognized on June 19 each year, celebrates the ending of slavery in the United States.

This year, June 19 falls on a Sunday.

With the subsequent Monday already a State holiday for West Virginia Day, the Juneteenth State holiday this year will be observed on Friday, June 17, 2022, as a full-day holiday for all public employees of the State.

Click here to view the proclamation.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.