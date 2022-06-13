Advertisement

Pools seeking lifeguards throughout the region

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Summer is cranking up the heat, and more people are looking to cool off in the pool.

However, pools throughout the region are also looking for more lifeguards.

The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park says they’re offering training, and they’re making it as simple as ever to apply.

Assistant Director of Marketing Heather McIntyre says through their app “Aqua Linked,” you can find dates for Red Cross life guard certification as well as other benefits.

“Being a lifeguard is intense you cant take your eye off of anyone,” McIntyre said. You need to always be on, so we have to rotate them often so we want them fresh. We want their eyes fresh, and so we are always looking for talent. Once you become a lifeguard, you can become a lifeguard instructor, you can become a swim instructor. You can help out in other ways at the Aquatic Center and pretty much any pool in the region.”

Classes for lifeguard training are offered at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park July 15-17 and August 18-20.

