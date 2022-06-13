Advertisement

Preston County woman sentenced for wire fraud

(Source: Associated Press)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Preston County woman was sentenced Monday for wire fraud.

Cynthia Miller, 36, of Newburg, West Virginia, was sentenced to five years of probation with the first four months on home detention for wire fraud, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Miller pleaded guilty in January 2022 to one count of “Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud,” officials said.

Miller pleaded guilty to working with others to stage a vehicle accident, fabricate injuries, and file false insurance claims, Ihlenfeld said.

The crime occurred from March to July 2019 in Taylor and Preston Counties.

Miller was also ordered to pay $8,474.65 in restitution, according to Ihlenfeld.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew R. Cogar prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives and the West Virginia Insurance Commission Fraud Unit investigated.

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

