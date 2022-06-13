Advertisement

Sen. Manchin part of group of lawmakers working on gun control measures

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A bipartisan group of senators is working on gun control measures, and West Virginia’s Joe Manchin is one of them.

The group is working on legislation that would enhance background checks.

It would also help states fund so called “red flag” laws, which prevent people who courts find to be “a significant danger to themselves or others” from having firearms.

The proposal also includes funding for mental health resources and ways to make schools safer.

Some democrats, including President Joe Biden, say the measure doesn’t go far enough, while some republicans say it goes too far.

“We’re going to be basically judged on could we have prevented this horrible tragedy at Uvalde with that we would have identified this person. We would have identified and then prevented,” Senator Manchin said.

“I would like to think, knowing the gravity of what we’re facing and absolutely the results of these horrific tragedies and the carnage that goes with them, that [House Democrats will] say ‘it’s not enough, but it’s a start,” Senator Manchin continued.

Manchin is joined by 10 republican senators in supporting the package, which could be enough to overcome a potential filibuster.

