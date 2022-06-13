Advertisement

Tioga man threatens to shoot up hospital, police say

Kevin Malcomb
Kevin Malcomb(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Nicholas County man faces charges in Webster County after officers said he threatened to shoot up a hospital because of “lack of treatment.”

An employee at the Webster County Memorial Hospital called officers on Thursday, June 9 because of a voicemail left on the hospital phone system, according to a criminal complaint.

Court documents say officers listened to a recording of the voicemail left by Kevin Malcomb, 52, of Tioga.

Malcomb allegedly complained about the “lack of treatment” he received at the hospital in the voicemail and, at one point, threatened to “shoot up a bunch of people if he did not get the treatment he wanted.”

Malcomb has been charged with threats of terroristic threats. He is being held at Central Regional Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

