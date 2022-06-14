Best Virginia secures Buckhannon native Tanner McGrew

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - From West Virginia Wesleyan to Australia, France, the NBA G League and everywhere in between, Buckhannon native Tanner McGrew is back in the state where it all started as part of Best Virginia’s roster.

McGrew was a walk-on turned DII All-American for the Bobcats. He went on to play professional basketball all over the world fro seasons, as well as being a member of the USA Men’s World Cup Qualifying team in 2019.

Most recently, McGrew was a part of the CSU Sibiu in Romania.

While he is not a WVU alumni, the feeling of representing the state he grew up in excites McGrew, and being able to experience the WVU fanbase is a huge plus.

