Advertisement

Best Virginia secures Buckhannon native Tanner McGrew

McGrew coming back to where it all started after traveling the world for professional basketball
Tanner McGrew to Best Virginia
Tanner McGrew to Best Virginia(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - From West Virginia Wesleyan to Australia, France, the NBA G League and everywhere in between, Buckhannon native Tanner McGrew is back in the state where it all started as part of Best Virginia’s roster.

McGrew was a walk-on turned DII All-American for the Bobcats. He went on to play professional basketball all over the world fro seasons, as well as being a member of the USA Men’s World Cup Qualifying team in 2019.

Most recently, McGrew was a part of the CSU Sibiu in Romania.

While he is not a WVU alumni, the feeling of representing the state he grew up in excites McGrew, and being able to experience the WVU fanbase is a huge plus.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lost Creek fire
Police investigating Lost Creek house fire as double homicide
Pamela Price
Fairmont woman charged after child in her care shows up at neighbor’s door
Kevin Malcomb
Tioga man threatens to shoot up hospital, police say
Verdict reached in trial against man charged in Charleston police officer’s murder
Rescue teams are searching for a woman reportedly swept away by flood waters Tuesday morning in...
Woman reportedly swept away in flash flood

Latest News

Nicco Marchiol showcasing great enthusiasm for this season & his collegiate career
Nicco Marchiol already feeling the support of Mountaineer fans
Ritchie County football participates in the Bill Auxier 7v7
Ritchie County football takes part in the Bill Auxier Memorial 7v7
Warming Up with Bridgeport Football
Warming Up with Bridgeport football
JT Daniels bringing experience, resilience, and more to Morgantown
JT Daniels: From Georgia to West Virginia