Citynet Center to get a new sign at The Bridge Sports Complex

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport City Council voted to approve a contract to construct a new sign in front of the Citynet Center.

City Engineer Beth Fox told council they received their lowest bid from City Neon INC. The cost for this project would add up to $74,250.

Fox said this addition would identify the Citynet Center by name.

However, she explained they had to do some figuring before they brought the plan to council. As the size of the sign they wanted to build was larger than the Board of Zoning allowed.

Fox said they were granted an exception.

“The size of the building and pretty much the dimensions of the sign need to reflect that type of a building. The Board of Zoning did approve the up to 50 square feet,” which she said was what they wanted.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.