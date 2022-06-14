CKB equipped with new checkpoint scanner to improve explosives detection

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A new state-of-the-art scanner that provides 3D images has been installed at the TSA checkpoint at North Central West Virginia Airport.

The new scanner provides improved explosives detection capabilities for screening carry-on items.

“This new unit is an enhancement in TSA’s ability to detect explosives,” said TSA’s West Virginia Federal Security Director John C. Allen. “This scanner provides our officers with the ability to zoom in on and rotate a 3-D image of a carry-on bag, which enables our team to get a more complete picture and understanding of the contents of a bag. Previously, our screening technology for carry-on bags used 2-D images. The CT technology applies advanced algorithms for the detection of explosives, including liquid explosives and other threat items.”

The system creates a 3-D image that can be viewed and rotated 360 degrees on three axes for thorough visual image analysis by a transportation security officer.

This new technology creates such a clear image of a bag’s contents that the system can automatically detect explosives, including liquid and plastic explosives, by shooting hundreds of images with an X-ray camera spinning around the conveyor belt to provide TSA officers with the three-dimensional views of the contents of a carry-on bag.

It takes a few extra seconds for the TSA officer to view the image and rotate it to get a better understanding of a bag’s contents, and in most instances, rotating the image allows the TSA officer to identify an item inside the bag and clear it without a need to open it for inspection.

Checkpoint CT technology should result in fewer bag checks. However, if a bag requires further screening, a transportation security officer will inspect it to ensure that a threat item is not contained inside.

The CT unit has a slightly smaller entry tunnel and not all larger carry-on bags will fit into the scanner. TSA recommends that large carry-on items be checked with the airline.

Passengers using these machines at North Central West Virginia Airport are now permitted to leave their laptops and other electronic devices in their carry-on bags due to the advanced imaging that this technology provides.

