Concrete truck crashes, lands on its side in Randolph County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officers with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle collision on Parsons Road near Kerens on Monday.

During the investigation, officers said a loaded concrete truck was traveling North on Parsons Road when it drifted onto the right shoulder and struck an embankment, according to a Facebook post from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

When the truck struck the embankment, officers said it was partially turned onto its side and some of the concrete came out of the truck and landed onto the roadway and surrounding area.

Authorities had to shut down the roadway until recovery and cleanup efforts were completed.

The Leading Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Randolph County EMS and the WVDOH responded to the scene with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

The collision is under an investigation.

