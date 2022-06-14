Flash flood warnings issued in NCWV
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple watches and warnings have been issued for parts of north-central West Virginia.
A flash flood warning has been issued for the following areas until 1:45 p.m.:
- Barbour County
- Doddridge County
- Harrison County
- Lewis County
- Taylor County
A flash flood warning has also been issued for these areas until 12:45 p.m.:
- Marion County
- Marshall County
- Wetzel County
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the following areas until 11:30 a.m.:
- Randolph County
- Upshur County
We are expected to dry out this afternoon as the weather system moves out of our area.
