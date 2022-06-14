Flash flood warnings issued in NCWV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple watches and warnings have been issued for parts of north-central West Virginia.

A flash flood warning has been issued for the following areas until 1:45 p.m.:

Barbour County

Doddridge County

Harrison County

Lewis County

Taylor County

A flash flood warning has also been issued for these areas until 12:45 p.m.:

Marion County

Marshall County

Wetzel County

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the following areas until 11:30 a.m.:

Randolph County

Upshur County

We are expected to dry out this afternoon as the weather system moves out of our area.

