Flash flood warnings issued in NCWV

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple watches and warnings have been issued for parts of north-central West Virginia.

A flash flood warning has been issued for the following areas until 1:45 p.m.:

  • Barbour County
  • Doddridge County
  • Harrison County
  • Lewis County
  • Taylor County

A flash flood warning has also been issued for these areas until 12:45 p.m.:

  • Marion County
  • Marshall County
  • Wetzel County

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the following areas until 11:30 a.m.:

  • Randolph County
  • Upshur County

We are expected to dry out this afternoon as the weather system moves out of our area.

