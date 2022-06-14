Girl reportedly swept away in flash flood

WILEYVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say a girl was reportedly swept away in a flash flood Tuesday morning in Wetzel County.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. in Wileyville, according to officials.

Officials with the Hundred Fire Department say they are still looking for her as ATV’s drive up and down the river in an effort to find her.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

