Girl reportedly swept away in flash flood

The incident happened around 10 a.m. in Wileyville, according to officials.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WILEYVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say a girl was reportedly swept away in a flash flood Tuesday morning in Wetzel County.

Officials with the Hundred Fire Department say they are still looking for her as ATV’s drive up and down the river in an effort to find her.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

