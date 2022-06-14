Helen Louise Parker, 54, of Weston, passed away on June 11, 2022, in the comfort of her home. Helen was born in Baltimore, MD, on February 13, 1968, a daughter of the late Jerry Wayne Hurst and Patricia Cavalier Riddle. In addition to her parents, she was greeted at Heaven’s Gate by her daughter, Tabatha “Tabby” Louise Clem. On November 4, 1993, Helen married Robert Arthur Parker, Jr. and after 28 years together, Robert will miss her dearly. Forever cherishing their memories of Helen are her husband, Robert Parker, Jr.; one son, Charles “Chuckie” Clem and wife, Tracy, of Weston; two grandchildren: Madison Lewis and Koen Michael Thomas; five siblings: Donald Cavalier of Lost Creek, Barbara Newman of Jane Lew, Kathy Riddle of Weston, David Riddle and wife, Crystal, of Weston, and Patty Riddle of Weston; step-father, Leon Riddle of Weston; lifelong friend, Rose Grant of VA; several nieces and nephews; and special niece, Amber Stripling. Helen attended West Virginia Business College and attained a degree in Business Administration. She was a Certified Nursing Assistant at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital then worked as an in-home caregiver for over 20 years. Helen enjoyed playing bingo and spending time with her grandchildren. She will also be missed by her K-9 companions: Minnie, Saddie, Cooper, and Bobo. Helen’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. Family and friends will gather at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022. A Funeral Service will begin at 6 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Father John Valentine officiating. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Helen Louise Parker. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

