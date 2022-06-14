Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | June 14, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A warm front north of our region, plus instability, led to a line of showers and storms moving in overnight, with another batch of showers and storms this morning. This led to multiple wind reports across much of the Ohio River region. By 10 AM, any leftover rain is gone, as the complex system moves east. This leaves behind a mix of Sun and clouds for the afternoon, along with light winds from the west and northwest. Temperatures will reach the upper-80s, even breaking 90 in some areas depending on how much sunshine we get. With heat indices in the triple-digits likely, the southwestern corner of NCWV is still under an Excessive Heat Watch that lasts until Thursday evening. Make sure to protect yourself against the heat, such as staying hydrated, staying in air-conditioned rooms, avoiding the Sun during the afternoon and checking on your relatives. Ultimately, today will be a hot day. Tonight, barring a couple of showers and storms in the mountains, skies will be partly cloudy. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the low-70s. Overall, expect a warm, muggy night, with a chance of rain. Tomorrow afternoon, the same upper-level pattern that kickstarted the heat yesterday continues. As a result, barring a few isolated showers in the mountains, our region should be partly sunny and dry. Winds will be light, and temperatures soar into the mid-90s in a few locations. Heat indices will reach the triple-digits in some areas, so once again, make sure to take precautions against the heat. Overall, expect a hot afternoon.

The heat wave lasts into Thursday as well, with highs in the upper-80s to low-90s and heat indices close to 100 at times. However, a cold front pushes through, bringing more showers and thunderstorms into our area. While a few downpours are likely, the front also cools us down, and by Friday, temperatures are “only” in the upper-80s. So the hot weather does last into Friday. Over the weekend, the upper-level pattern breaks down, allowing cooler air to flow in. As a result, temperatures drop into the mid-70s. Combined with sunny skies, this weekend will be great for going outside. In short, today and the next few days will bring heat wave conditions, so make sure to prepare for the heat. It will be a few days before cooler weather arrives.

You can learn more about the nice conditions coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages.

Today: Thunderstorms and downpours push in during the morning, but after midday, we dry out, leaving behind a mix of Sun and clouds. Winds will come from the west and northwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper-80s. Heat indices could reach into the mid-90s at least, with a few areas seeing triple-digits. So make sure to prepare for the heat. High: 85.

Tonight: Skies will be partly cloudy, with a few showers and storms pushing in overnight. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the upper-60s to low-70s. Overall, expect a warm night, with some storms. Low: 70.

Wednesday: Scattered thunderstorms push in during the morning, but by the afternoon, we dry out, leaving partly cloudy skies. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the mid-90s, with heat indices in the triple-digits. So make sure to take precautions against the heat, such as staying hydrated, taking breaks in air-conditioned places, and staying indoors during the afternoon. Overall, it’s a hot, partly sunny afternoon. High: 95.

Thursday: More rain showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the day, especially in the afternoon. Otherwise, skies will be partly cloudy, with SW winds of 10-15 mph. Temperatures will reach the mid-90s, with heat indices in the triple-digits. So once again, make sure to protect yourself against the hot weather. Overall, expect a hot afternoon, with some storms. High: 95.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.