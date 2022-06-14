BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - JROTC Summer Camp returns to Camp Dawson after 2 years.

After a 2-year hiatus due to COVID-19 JROTC returned to Camp Dawson this week.

JROTC gives high school students the chance to learn teamwork and character-building skills.

Cadets are put through a series of obstacles and courses that are timed, which test their knowledge. The main goal is to build life skills.

“This is a great combination of events for our kids to learn teamwork and a little taste of what the army is about and training. It’s just a great opportunity for kids to excel,” said Senior Army Constructor, Chris Selvey.

Most of the cadets are living away from home for the first time. It is also their chance to work and meet new people.

Selvey says the mission statement of JROTC is to make young people better citizens.

“The main thing you want to get out of it is the accomplishment of being away from home. Some of these kids have never been away from home. Some of these kids have never been in this environment where they have to be put to the test. I just want them to make friendships and meet people from all over the state of West Virginia and Maryland. Get more confidence in their life,” said Selvey.

Selvey says he recommends JROTC to anyway who would like to join.

“Meet with their local school which has a JROTC program. It’s a great opportunity to get leadership and discipline skills. They’re great programs,” said Selvey

Selvey says he’s thankful for the school programs that allow the JROTC to take place.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.