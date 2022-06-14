Advertisement

JT Daniels: From Georgia to West Virginia

Daniels brings experience and resilience, among other assets to Morgantown
JT Daniels bringing experience, resilience, and more to Morgantown
JT Daniels bringing experience, resilience, and more to Morgantown(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Among the athletes in attendance at the Country Roads Trust and Diversified Energy WVU football camps was Georgia transfer JT Daniels. Events like the camp are allowing Daniels the opportunity to meet the community and feel the love of Mountaineer nation.

Daniels, who was a part of the 2022 College Football National Championship team brings that experience, among other assets, to Morgantown.

The WVU quarterback comments on his last year at Georgia, “Really good experience, especially a lot of my bestrides for life are on that team, you know a lot of really close friends and something that we put a lot of time into trying to achieve, and being able to achieve it was a really cool thing,” and how they were able to find success, “A really well developed core DNA, if you ask anybody on that team, what our core DNA was, they’ll tell you connection, toughness, resiliency and composure, that’s something we really focused on, really leaned on when times were tough so a really developed team identify is something that really helped build the connection.”

For Daniels, the transition from Georgia to West Virginia has been easy, “It was dope, it didn’t really feel like a huge adjustment to me, being from Georgia the last two years, it’s not like a crazy change.”

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lost Creek fire
Two people found dead in Lost Creek structure fire
Harrison County residents without landline services
Harrison County residents without landline services
Pamela Price
Fairmont woman charged after child in her care shows up at neighbor’s door
Kevin Malcomb
Tioga man threatens to shoot up hospital, police say
The decimal point in the advertised price at a Shell gas station in California was mistakenly...
Drivers flood gas station with price glitch of 69 cents

Latest News

Warming Up with Bridgeport Football
Warming Up with Bridgeport football
Country Roads Trust & Diversified Energy host WVU football camps
Country Roads Trust and Diversified Energy host WVU Youth Camps
North-South Football Classic
South strikes again in this year’s 2022 North-South Football Classic
North Bears girls all-star team
North girls, South boys grab wins in 2022 All-Star games