JT Daniels: From Georgia to West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Among the athletes in attendance at the Country Roads Trust and Diversified Energy WVU football camps was Georgia transfer JT Daniels. Events like the camp are allowing Daniels the opportunity to meet the community and feel the love of Mountaineer nation.

Daniels, who was a part of the 2022 College Football National Championship team brings that experience, among other assets, to Morgantown.

The WVU quarterback comments on his last year at Georgia, “Really good experience, especially a lot of my bestrides for life are on that team, you know a lot of really close friends and something that we put a lot of time into trying to achieve, and being able to achieve it was a really cool thing,” and how they were able to find success, “A really well developed core DNA, if you ask anybody on that team, what our core DNA was, they’ll tell you connection, toughness, resiliency and composure, that’s something we really focused on, really leaned on when times were tough so a really developed team identify is something that really helped build the connection.”

For Daniels, the transition from Georgia to West Virginia has been easy, “It was dope, it didn’t really feel like a huge adjustment to me, being from Georgia the last two years, it’s not like a crazy change.”

