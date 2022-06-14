Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | June 14th, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Tuesday everyone!! We had quite the rounds of storms beginning last night and all the way through this morning. The first two rounds received the name Derecho. That is a special name for a unique thunderstorm that normally lengthens side to side, as well as needs to travel at least 250+ miles. Both of those two storms made that criterial. They also caused widespread wind and hail damage and brought very heavy downpours. Now that those storms are gone, we’ll be left with a relatively cloudy night. But tomorrow begins the heat. Almost all of us with being in the 90s, some in the higher 90s, and afternoon heat indices will be in the low triple digits. Thursday will be much the same, but there will be chances of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. At the end of the night, a cold front will move through which will bring showers and thunderstorms as well, but also usher in cooler air just in time for the weekend. And what a beautiful weekend it will be. Plenty of sun and temperatures in the 70s and low 80s.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Cloudy with possible storms: Low: 66

Wednesday: Dangerous heat: High 91

Thursday: Dangerous heat and showers: High 97

Friday: Very hot: High 87

