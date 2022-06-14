Lacy Ray Mills, 67, of Clarksburg passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Clarksburg on July 2, 1955, a son of the late Lacy Carpenter and Elizabeth Settle Meadows. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Pamela Bird Mills, whom he married on April 9, 1975. Also surviving are two brothers, David Meadows of Clarksburg and C. William Meadows, II of Maryland; two sisters, Patricia Alexander and her husband James of Chesapeake, VA and Mary Meadows and her husband Patrick of Fairmont; and several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Edward Mills and Paul Mills; three sisters, Edith Whitehair, Barbara Jo Morano and Belinda Koch; one niece, Melissa Whitehair; one nephew, Tim Mills; and his step-father, Clarence Meadows. Mr. Mills was a 1972 graduate of South Harrison High School and was employed as an electrician with Louis Glass Company. He enjoyed Hunting, Fishing and motorcycles as well as playing the guitar and piano. Lacy was an animal lover and always had dogs, leaving behind his two dogs, Marie and Donnie. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Thursday, June 16, 2022 from 10:00 to 11:00 am, where funeral services will be held at 11:00 am with Pastor Roger Fleming officiating. Interment will be in the WV National Cemetery on Friday, June 17, 2022 at 10:00 am. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.