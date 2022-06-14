Lewis County woman sentenced for federal firearms charge

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Lewis County woman will spend more than 8 years behind bars for a federal firearms charge.

Crystal D. Roth, 39, of Walkersville was sentenced to 100 months of incarceration for a firearms charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Roth pleaded guilty to one count of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.” Roth, a person prohibited from having firearms because of prior convictions, pleaded guilty to having a revolver in March 2021 in Braxton County, according to Ihlenfeld.

Officials said Roth was also ordered to pay a $20,000 fine.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher L. Bauer prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Braxton County Sheriff’s Office investigated.

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.

