Nicco Marchiol already feeling the support of Mountaineer fans

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Nicco Marchiol may not have the experience of the other quarterbacks on the WVU roster, but he seems to be bringing an ethusiam that can’t be beat into the Mountaineer dynamic.

Marchiol has adapted well to WVU since arriving in January, a feeling that has been helped by the trust he’s built with the Mountaineer coaches during the recruiting progress, and now, playing in the uniform. While it’s an adjustment, the support he’s already felt from the West Virginia community as helped ease some of the nerves for the young quarterback, “Really what stands out right away is that this is a college football town and they love the Mountaineers, whether it’s the baseball team, basketball whatever is going on, they’re gonna support the Mountaineers through it all and that’s been a really relieving feeling to me knowing that we’re gonna have support no matter what’s going on, and whatever comes thrown at us,” said Marchiol.

Marchiol is confident in his resilience and ability to make a mark at WVU, “I’m a competitor you know whenever the game is on the line, I’m gonna do what I need to do to get the job done and I’m gonna be a leader and a great teammate whenever I need to be and it’s still very early in my college years so I’m just taking it one day at a time, and trying to learn as much as I can as it goes on, but I want Mountaineer nation to know that when the job needs to get done, it’s gonna get done.”

