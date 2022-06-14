NWS confirms 2 derechos hit NCWV
Published: Jun. 14, 2022
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two storms that hit our area this week have been confirmed as derechos, according to the National Weather Service.
The storms traveled through several upper Midwest states, including West Virginia.
A derecho is a long-lasting line of thunderstorms that travels at least 250 miles.
First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Kevin Corriveau said it’s possible a third derecho was in the area, but that one has not been confirmed by the NWS as of Tuesday afternoon.
