Ritchie County football takes part in the Bill Auxier Memorial 7v7

Rebels return to light game action for the first time since their state title
Ritchie County football participates in the Bill Auxier 7v7
Ritchie County football participates in the Bill Auxier 7v7(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Reigning Class A State Champions Ritchie County football got in some football game action at the Bill Auxier 7v7 at St. Marys on Monday.

The boys set out on the field for some light game play - no pads, no tackles. It was really a chance for the coaches to see what they are working with, and what they can start to develop in order to find success in the fall, “very kid got a few opportunities and got to kind of look and we have a lot of young kids that we’re excited about, freshman and a few kids, older kids that have just come out and their heads are swimming right now but it’s a good chance for us to kind of plan forward to kind of see what they may bring to the table for us,” said Ritchie County Head Coach Rick Haught.

For all teams, it’s early, but it’s never to early to come together as a team, see how you work together, and figure out the make up and chemistry they could have, that’s really what the Summer is all about for the Rebels, “I like our numbers, I like our enthusiasm, we got a lot of new pieces and I was really excited on the effort that they brought and I think this summer stuff is all about finding ways to have fun in the summer and 7 on 7 is a lot of fun,” said Haught.

