Robert Oral “Bob” “Hooks” Hardman, 93, of Bridgeport, passed away June 9. He was born April 4, 1929 in Glenville to the late Otis O. and Aulda Ellyson Hardman. Bob was also preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Peggy Ann Wiant Hardman, two sisters, Lucille Meadows and Betty Conley, and his grandson Robert O. Hardman, III. Bob is survived by two sons Robert (Susan) and Richard, both of Jane Lew; three daughters, Debra Hardman Spicer of Fredericksburg, VA; Mary Kay Hunt of Basalt, Colorado; and Pam (Ray) Hepp of Allison Park, PA; 7 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; sister, Patty Hall; of Coolville OH, sisters-in-law Joan Fields of Lakeland, FL and Joann Wiant of Columbia, SC, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Bob was a graduate of Glenville High School where he was an all-sport athlete, excelling in basketball. He was also the Salutatorian of his graduating class. While attending Glenville State College he earned the nickname “Hooks” for his skills on the basketball court and set numerous scoring records. Bob was a two-time All-WVIAC player, a member of the 50-Year All-WVIAC Team, and one of the inaugural classes inducted into the GSC Curtis Elam Athletic Hall of Fame. He began his work career as a basketball coach and math teacher at Dupont High School. He then pursued a 42 year career in the oil and gas industry with Dowell, a division of Dow Chemical as a station manager and later Regional Sales Representative.

Bob was active in the communities of both Glenville and Bridgeport where he lived. From his love of sports and desire to help kids, Bob organized youth basketball and little league baseball in Gilmer County. He was also a long-time supporter of the Boy Scouts of America and a past member of the advisory council of the Mountaineer Area Council. He was a former member and past President of the Gilmer County Board of Education. He was a Past Master and 50 year member of Gilmer County Lodge No. 118 as well as a member of the Parkersburg Valley of the Scottish Rite, and Nemesis Shriners. Bob was a member of the Bridgeport United Methodist Church, where he was a frequent usher and member of the United Methodist Men’s group. He also was active in the Bridgeport Lions Club. He was an avid sports fan, hunter, golfer and a long-time member of the Bridgeport Country Club. Above all else, he loved his family, watching, guiding and teaching his kids and grandkids sports, life and how to love, as demonstrated by his steadfast devotion to and care for his wife Peggy.

Family and friends will be received at the Ford Funeral Home in Bridgeport on Friday from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm followed immediately by a funeral service by Reverend Dr. Dale Waters presiding. Interment will follow at Bridgeport Cemetery. Members of Late Lodge No. 63 and members of other lodges will assemble at Late Lodge at 10:30 a.m. for the purpose of attending the funeral service and conducting ritualistic graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob’s memory to Bridgeport United Methodist Church Permanent Fund, 251 Worthington Drive, Bridgeport, WV 26330; the WV Masonic Outreach Program, PO BOX 869, Parkersburg, WV 2610; or the Bob “Hooks” and Peggy Hardman GSC Scholarship Fund c/o GSU Foundation, 100 High Street, Glenville, WV 26351.

The Hardman family has entrusted the care and arrangements to the Ford Funeral Home, 215 East Street, Bridgeport.

