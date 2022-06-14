Advertisement

Russian tennis players will be allowed to compete at US Open

FILE - Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, reacts after scoring a point against Novak Djokovic, of...
FILE - Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, reacts after scoring a point against Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, during the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. The U.S. Open tennis tournament will allow players from Russia and Belarus to compete this year despite the ongoing invasion of Ukraine that prompted a ban at Wimbledon.(AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
By HOWARD FENDRICH
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(AP) - The U.S. Open will allow tennis players from Russia and Belarus to compete this year despite the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which prompted Wimbledon to ban those athletes.

U.S. Tennis Association CEO and Executive Director Lew Sherr, whose group runs the U.S. Open, said in a telephone interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday that the USTA Board decided to let Russians and Belarusians enter the tournament because of “concern about holding the individual athletes accountable for the actions and decisions of their governments.”

Sherr said athletes from Russia and Belarus will play at Flushing Meadows under a neutral flag — an arrangement that’s been used at various tennis tournaments around the world, including the French Open, which ended June 5.

Since Russia began its attacks on Ukraine in February, Russian athletes have been prevented from taking part in many sports, including soccer’s World Cup qualifying playoffs. Belarus has aided Russia in the invasion.

Russia also was held out of international team events in tennis, the Billie Jean King Cup and Davis Cup. It was the reigning champion in both.

The All England Club, where main-draw play for Wimbledon starts on June 27, announced in April it would bar all Russians and Belarusians from its fields — which means the man currently ranked No. 1, Russia’s Daniil Medvedev, is not eligible to participate.

The U.S. Open starts on Aug. 29 in New York.

