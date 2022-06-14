Severe weather causes flooding in NCWV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - There have been several reports of flooding across north-central West Virginia from the severe thunderstorms in the area.

There continues to be a Flash Flood Warning for several counties in the region, including the following:

Barbour County

Doddridge County

Harrison County

Lewis County

Taylor County

Marion County

Marshall County

Wetzel County

A full list of active weather alerts for our area can be found here.

NCWV flooding (Roger Luchuck)

Many of the reports we have received are in Harrison County. Here is a list of recent reports of flooding since 11 a.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center:

11:05 a.m. - Saltwell Road in Shinnston

11:09 a.m. - Shinnston Pike in Clarksburg

11:09 a.m. - Wilsonburg Road in Reynoldsville

11:11 a.m. - S. Chestnut Street in Clarksburg

11:11 a.m. - Ohio Avenue in Nutter Fort

11:23 a.m. - Howard Street in Shinnston

11:35 a.m. - Buckhannon Pike in Nutter Fort

11:49 a.m. - Buckhannon Pike in Lost Creek

11:52 a.m. - Anmoore Road in Clarksburg

11:52 a.m. - Philippi Pike in Anmoore

11:54 a.m. - Sycamoredale Street in Lumberport

11:55 a.m. - Buckhannon Pike in Mount Clare

11:58 a.m. - Simpson Street in Clarksburg

11:59 a.m. - Devericks Lane in Stonewood

12:01 p.m. - Wallace Pike in Lumberport

12:29 p.m. - W. North Street in Bridgeport

12:32 p.m. - Broadway Street in Lost Creek

12:40 p.m. - Philippi Pike in Anmoore

12:54 p.m. - Philippi Pike in Clarksburg

1:23 p.m. - Cost Avenue in Stonewood

Anyone with photos of flooding in our area or damage caused by the heavy rain and storms can submit them by clicking here.

The compilation of videos above are of flooding on Tuesday in Clarksburg, Bridgeport and Anmoore.

