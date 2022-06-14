Advertisement

Severe weather causes flooding in NCWV

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - There have been several reports of flooding across north-central West Virginia from the severe thunderstorms in the area.

There continues to be a Flash Flood Warning for several counties in the region, including the following:

  • Barbour County
  • Doddridge County
  • Harrison County
  • Lewis County
  • Taylor County
  • Marion County
  • Marshall County
  • Wetzel County

A full list of active weather alerts for our area can be found here.

NCWV flooding
NCWV flooding(Roger Luchuck)

Many of the reports we have received are in Harrison County. Here is a list of recent reports of flooding since 11 a.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center:

  • 11:05 a.m. - Saltwell Road in Shinnston
  • 11:09 a.m. - Shinnston Pike in Clarksburg
  • 11:09 a.m. - Wilsonburg Road in Reynoldsville
  • 11:11 a.m. - S. Chestnut Street in Clarksburg
  • 11:11 a.m. - Ohio Avenue in Nutter Fort
  • 11:23 a.m. - Howard Street in Shinnston
  • 11:35 a.m. - Buckhannon Pike in Nutter Fort
  • 11:49 a.m. - Buckhannon Pike in Lost Creek
  • 11:52 a.m. - Anmoore Road in Clarksburg
  • 11:52 a.m. - Philippi Pike in Anmoore
  • 11:54 a.m. - Sycamoredale Street in Lumberport
  • 11:55 a.m. - Buckhannon Pike in Mount Clare
  • 11:58 a.m. - Simpson Street in Clarksburg
  • 11:59 a.m. - Devericks Lane in Stonewood
  • 12:01 p.m. - Wallace Pike in Lumberport
  • 12:29 p.m. - W. North Street in Bridgeport
  • 12:32 p.m. - Broadway Street in Lost Creek
  • 12:40 p.m. - Philippi Pike in Anmoore
  • 12:54 p.m. - Philippi Pike in Clarksburg
  • 1:23 p.m. - Cost Avenue in Stonewood

Anyone with photos of flooding in our area or damage caused by the heavy rain and storms can submit them by clicking here.

The compilation of videos above are of flooding on Tuesday in Clarksburg, Bridgeport and Anmoore.

