Vehicle fire shuts down southbound lane on I-79 at mile marker 153

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A vehicle fire on I-79 near mile marker 153 is causing the southbound lane to shut down temporarily.

According to Monongalia County 911, the southbound lane will be shut down until 1 a.m. the latest.

Officials say there were no injuries, and a single vehicle was involved in the fire. Officials are working to clear the scene.

Earlier in the evening, both north and southbound lanes were shut down; the northbound lane opened back up around 10:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.