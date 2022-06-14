Advertisement

Vehicle fire shuts down southbound lane on I-79 at mile marker 153

Police lights
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A vehicle fire on I-79 near mile marker 153 is causing the southbound lane to shut down temporarily.

According to Monongalia County 911, the southbound lane will be shut down until 1 a.m. the latest.

Officials say there were no injuries, and a single vehicle was involved in the fire. Officials are working to clear the scene.

Earlier in the evening, both north and southbound lanes were shut down; the northbound lane opened back up around 10:30 p.m.

